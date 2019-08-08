Zunti brothers help Delta to B.C. title

Brayden Zunti controls the ball for the Delta Islanders during a playoff game against the Nanaimo Timbermen at the Cowichan Arena last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Brothers Brayden and Devyn Zunti, products of the Cowichan Valley Lacrosse Association, helped the Delta Islanders to the B.C. Junior Tier 1 box lacrosse championship last week.

The Islanders won the best-of-five championship series three games to one over the Coquitlam Adanacs, closing out the series with an 8-6 win last Thursday.

Brayden Zunti scored once in the first game as Delta beat Coquitlam 10-7, then Brayden had a goal and an assist and Devyn had two helpers as Delta won 12-8 in the second game.

The Islanders lost 18-6 in game three, although Devyn Zunti got in on half the Delta goals, scoring one and setting up two more.

Both Zunti brothers were also part of the Cowichan Thunder team that won the junior B2 provincial title in 2018.

In junior A lacrosse, three Cowichan Valley athletes helped the Victoria Shamrocks to the provincial championship series, where they were defeated two games to none by the Coquitlam Adanacs.

Brody Black, Denton Macdonald and captain Brian Robb helped the Shamrocks knock off the New Westminster Salmonbellies four games to three in the semifinal before they lost to the Adanacs in the final.