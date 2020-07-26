Zubot hot as weather at Spallumcheen Men’s Night

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play July 21. The event drew 67 players competing for Ping hats (first place) and Footjoy gloves (second place). Nine-hole winners received socks.
The second Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Men’s Night of the season Tuesday, July 14, attracted 69 players competing for Titleist hats (first-place prize), Footjoy gloves (second place) and sleeve of golf balls (third place, nine-hole prize).
0-9 FLIGHT (18 players):
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70
2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 72
1st low net: Dave Haverty 66
2nd low net: Al Siewertsen 68
Best 9 holes net: Mike Lenoury
Deuces: Zubot, Haverty, Jeff Homer, Sieg Schreve
10-12 FLIGHT (17 players):
1st low gross: Dan Gardiner 78 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Gord Holm 79
1st low net: Darold Zukowsky 68
2nd low net: Phil Fahie 71
Best 9 holes net: Alf Head
Deuces: Guy Balaux, Dan Schulte, Tom Gordon, Tom Stangl
13-15 FLIGHT (13 players):
1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 87 (R)
1st now net: Harry Bowker 72
Best 9 holes net: Dave Hank
Deuces: Chamberlain
16+ FLIGHT (17 players):
1st low gross: Russ Brown 87
2nd low gross: Frank Marasco 88
1st low net: Barry Russell 70
2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 71
Best 9 holes net: Louie Siewertsen
Deuces: Nope
Home Hardware Door Prize: Clay Anderson
The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.
