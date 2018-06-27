Zoom zoom – soap box racers in Barriere

Barriere Secondary School hosted their 2nd annual 'Shop Class Soap Box Races' on Friday, June 22, under a thundering sky that threatened rain but held off during the event.

Barriere Secondary School hosted their 2nd annual ‘Shop Class Soap Box Races’ on Friday, June 22, under a thundering sky that threatened rain but held off during the event.

There was an impressive array of 10 cars crafted from the grades 8 and 9 junior classes. Young drivers had a wonderful time competing in the event, and even one Mom got into the driver’s seat.

The crowd of well over 150 cheered them on, and a barbecue fed their appetites.

Barriere Twon Road was closed from the bridge to the three way stop for just over two hours while the races took place.

Everyone says they are already making plans for next year.