Zone 6 junior golf season wraps up at Glacier Greens in Comox

At Glacier Greens on July 26, 24 of the finest Zone 6 (North Vancouver Island) junior golfers battled for the Gary Woods Junior of the Year trophy.

This season, it was Matthew Wilson taking the trophy back home to Nanaimo, tallying 1275 points overall, after shooting 79.

Hot on his heels was Pheasant Glen’s Mack Sanderson, who shot 78 to win low net, but fell short by less than 66 points over the entire Zone 6 Summer Tour.

The boys low gross winner was Adam Hyde-Lay from Arbutus Ridge, shooting a 71, edging Gavyn Knight of Pheasant Glen (74) and Victoria’s Daniel Bennett by four shots.

The girls featured now three-peat champion Dana Smith, of Storey Creek, amassing 1525 points all season, with an 84 on Friday for a comfortable lead over fellow club members Rachelle Wade and Mackinley Whalen, who both shot 87.

The junior nine-hole division champions were Fairwinds’ Tyler Sage shooting 46, and 10-year-old Jennifer Zou (49).

The biggest prize for the girls was the inaugural Edith Albrecht Inspirational Trophy, won this year by Rachelle Wade of Storey Creek.

“Edo” had an unparalleled zest for life, and insatiable passion for sports and cards, particularly golf and bridge.

In 2017, at age 91, aided by partner Pat Everett, she won her 4th McQuinn Cup, a remarkable feat after her five knee replacements.

This trophy was donated by family and friends to recognize Edith’s generosity, her grit, and her stick-to-it competitive attitude she shared with us, until her passing on Oct. 16, 2018.

We expect Rachelle will continue to display these qualities in honour of her memory.