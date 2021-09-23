Zone 5 women’s tournament tees off at Cowichan Golf Club this Friday

Popular event will also visit Arbutus Ridge and three other courses

Cowichan Golf Club will host the first stage of the 72nd annual BC Golf Zone 5 Women’s Annual Foursomes Tournament. (Submitted by Shirley Sarens)

The 72nd annual BC Golf Zone 5 Women’s Annual Foursomes Tournament kicks off at the Cowichan Golf Club this Friday, beginning a tour of five courses on southern Vancouver Island for 96 golfers.

The unique five-day alternate shot event consists of pairs of golfers alternating shots. The qualifying round at Cowichan is stroke play, with the qualifying pairs allocated to flights. The remaining rounds are match play.

After the round at Cowichan this Friday, the golfers will move on to Arbutus Ridge on Monday, Sept. 27, Olympic View on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and Victoria Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 30 before wrapping it up at Highland Pacific on Friday, Oct. 1.

The hotly contested and long-running tournament was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, leading to high interest this year, with entries exceeding the available spots.

Results will be available at bcgazone5women.org.

Cowichan Valley Citizen