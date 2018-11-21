Youth curling now underway in Barriere

Youth Curling in Barriere began this year on Monday, Nov. 12, with some enthusiastic new curlers and returning curlers. Even though it was a holiday, the youth came out to participate in the truly Canadian sport of curling.

Curling is a game and culture with physical, mental and social benefits. This youth program offers the opportunity to experience the fun of curling, and provides young people the opportunity to make new and meaningful connections with other adults through dedicated curling coaches.

Youth Curling provides young people from the ages of seven to 14 with an opportunity to be challenged in a supportive, engaging and fun environment.

The Youth Curling Program takes place on Mondays at 3 p.m., right after school. Curling registration forms are available at the offices of Barriere Elementary and Barriere Secondary schools.

Adult curling programs are Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is still open, for individuals or as a team.

Don’t miss the Curling Club Christmas Bingo on Dec. 2 , starting at 1 p.m. in the upstairs lobby of the curling rink. Doors open at noon, and there will also be good neighbour prizes.