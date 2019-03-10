Young ski racers awarded top out-of-town team at Hallis Lake Cross Country Ski Tournament

The club picked up the plate for the top out-of-town team at the meet

Photo submittedOi Moliner-Clark (from left), 10, Zinny Jukic, 7, Gavin Reedman, 8, Lily Reedman, 6, Anna Burkey, 7 and Violet Burkey, 5, represented the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club late February at the Hallis Lake Cross Country Ski Tournament in Quesnel.

Young racers from the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club represented the lakecity in fine fashion late last month at the 37th Annual Hallis Lake Cross Country Ski Tournament.

Oi Moliner-Clark, 10, Zinny Jukic, 7, Gavin Reedman, 8, Lily Reedman, 6, Anna Burkey, 7, and Violet Burkey, 5, attended the event, held Feb. 23 at the cross country ski trails near Quesnel.

Moliner-Clark brought home a gold medal after placing first in the experienced classic race, and won a silver medal for finishing second in the double cross race for his boys’ age group.

Jukic skied to a gold medal in the freestyle race, and also nabbed a silver medal in the experienced classic race in his division.

Lily, meanwhile, also raced to a pair of gold medals, both in the experienced classic race and the double cross race.

Picking up a silver medal in the double cross and a bronze medal in the experienced classic race was Violet, while Anna claimed a bronze medal in the double cross for her class.

Capping off the extremely great effort and results from the lakecity team, the club picked up the plate for the top out-of-town team for combined points and enthusiasm.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter