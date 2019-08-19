Young jiu-jitsu athletes win medals on the mat

Sienna Miller, back row, left, Kiona Miller and Aidan Parker celebrate their medal wins this past Saturday at the Jiu Jitsu Ohana Championship in Richmond with instructors Robert Biernacki, front row, left, and Cal McDonald. (Photo submitted)

It was up to Island Top Team’s up-and-comers to represent the team, and they did that and more.

A contingent of youths from the Nanaimo club combined to win nine medals at the Jiu-Jitsu Ohana Championship at the Richmond Olympic Oval this past weekend.

“This is the first tournament we have participated in with just our junior athletes, no adults, and the results were excellent,” said Robert Biernacki, Island Top Team instructor, in a press release.

He said Kiona Miller had a “breakthrough” performance as she was able to win three gold medals, including two in gi divisions and one in no gi. Two of her wins came via mounted cross choke, which Biernacki said is “a first for our kids as this is a very technical submission.”

Sienna Miller won gold in no gi and bronze in gi, Quaid Harrison added gold in his gi teens’ division and bronze in no gi and Aidan Parker earned silver in gi and bronze in no gi. Of note, Parker pulled off his first-ever submission in competition, winning with a triangle choke.

For more information about the club, visit http://islandtopteam.com.

