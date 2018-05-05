Members of the North Langley Lightning (in blue) faced off with the Langley Thunderbirds (orange). (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Young ballplayers compete in North Langley

A tournament in honour of the late coach Will Smith is taking place this weekend.

Almost 200 youngsters took to the baseball fields in Walnut Grove and Fort Langley on the weekend for the sixth annual Will Smith Memorial Tadpole Tournament.

There were 16 teams of U9 year old players, with nine teams from North Lagnley, as well as teams from langley City, Cloverdale, Aldergrove, and Surrey.

The tournament is named in honour of the late coach and volunteer Will Smith, said organizer Marti Bombardier.

Smith was a stalwart with North Langley Baseball, coaching from the time his seven-year-old son joined the league.

Unfortunately, he died at the age of just 47 of pancreatic cancer.

The tournament held in his honour gets young players out and taking part in friendly competition.

Previous story
B.C. Dance Competition is back for its 29th year
Next story
CV Pickleball Assn. hosts annual tourney

Just Posted

Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

  • 17 hours ago

 

Second mobile home park under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

  • 17 hours ago

 

Highlands to host open house on secondary suites

 

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read