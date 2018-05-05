Young ballplayers compete in North Langley

A tournament in honour of the late coach Will Smith is taking place this weekend.

Members of the North Langley Lightning (in blue) faced off with the Langley Thunderbirds (orange). (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Almost 200 youngsters took to the baseball fields in Walnut Grove and Fort Langley on the weekend for the sixth annual Will Smith Memorial Tadpole Tournament.

There were 16 teams of U9 year old players, with nine teams from North Lagnley, as well as teams from langley City, Cloverdale, Aldergrove, and Surrey.

The tournament is named in honour of the late coach and volunteer Will Smith, said organizer Marti Bombardier.

Smith was a stalwart with North Langley Baseball, coaching from the time his seven-year-old son joined the league.

Unfortunately, he died at the age of just 47 of pancreatic cancer.

The tournament held in his honour gets young players out and taking part in friendly competition.