Young athletes shine at District 69 track and field meet

Grade school athletes took centre stage at the School District 69 Track and Field Meet that was held at Ballenas Secondary on Thursday, June 13.

The sprint events were the highlight of the District 69 Track and Field Meet that was held at Ballenas Secondary, June 13. — Michael Briones photo

The annual meet was blessed with sunny weather and despite having to compete on a cinder track that had weeds and grass growing all over, the many young athletes still put on an impressive show.

They participated in the sprint events, high jump, long jump, discus, three-legged races, softball throw, sack races and the tug-of-war.

The Ballenas and Kwalikum track and field athletes ran the concession stand, while others assisted in handing out ribbons to winners and participants.

