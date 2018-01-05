Year in Review: November

Soccer team qualifies for provincials

The Charles Hays Secondary School soccer team qualified for the provincial tournament after going 2-0 at zones competition, including a come from behind 3-2 win over Kitimat in their second game.

Wiley icing up for rep team

Samantha Wiley of Prince Rupert was selected to the all-girl rep teams this year – only the second time that two teams have been available for women in northern B.C.

Incorporating players from Prince Rupert to Whitehorse, Yukon the all-female rep teams are, for the first time, being officially recognized as regional teams registered under BC Hockey rather than under the Terrace or Smithers minor hockey associations.

The Northern Eagles played their first tournament in Fort St. John Oct. 21, taking second place in the four-team tournament.

Senior girls win volleyball zones

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls volleyball team qualified for the provincial tournament after beating Smithers Secondary School on Nov. 18.

The Rainmakers won in three tightly contested sets 26-24, 25-19 and 25-13. The team leaned on solid serving and tough defence to win against a talented and well organized Smithers team.