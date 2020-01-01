Year in review for sports: January to June

January

Action at annual 3-on-3 tournament

Jan. 3 – Players took part in the 12th Annual Christmas Madness 3-on-3 Hockey tournament. Laura Albert, the organizer of the tournament, had been hoping to add a 40 plus division but that didn’t turn out, due to people leaving for the holidays and other commitments.

Wranglers start the new year well

Jan. 10 – Since returning from the Christmas break, the 100 Mile House Wranglers went gone 3-1 including a 7-0 win over the North Okanagan Knights. The first two games were a 5-0 loss against the Kimberley Dynamiters and a 2-1 win over the Spokane Braves on neutral ice in Kamloops during the KIJHL College Showcase on Dec. 28 and 29. Head Coach Dale Hladun said the 5-0 loss was a little tighter than it appeared and that the Dynamiters’ keeper, Adam Andersen, made some key saves to shutout the Wranglers.

Blind curling team comes in third

Jan. 17 – The 100 Mile House Blind Curling Team would be going to the Western Blind Curling Association Championship in Kamloops after coming in third in the 2019 West Coast Blind Curling Association Provincial Playdowns. It was hosted by the 100 Mile House Curling Club. “The overall event appears to be a smashing success for the host team. Participants were impressed with the 100 Mile hospitality and could feel the community support,” said Lory Fry, a member of the 100 Mile team and an organizer of the event.

Curling club hosts Men’s Bonspiel

Jan. 24 – The 100 Mile Curling Club hosted the 60th Annual Men’s Bonspiel, with 15 teams participating, 11 local and four of them from out-of-town. “We really enjoyed the 60th Anniversary. 100 Mile always has the best community spirit. Curling with family was as fun as it was challenging. We will definitely be back,” said Shane Doddridge, one of the curlers from Williams Lake.

Hockey tournament sees 18 teams

Jan. 24 – The 16th Annual Remax Cup was a great success with 18 teams participating, according to organizer Greg Lund. Going undefeated and winning their Divisions were: in the Ladies Division100 Mile Shooters; Men’s 35+ was Busch League, and 55+ was The Kamloops Radicals.

Wranglers beat Chase

Jan. 31 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers closed off January with two wins against a divisional rival, Chase Heat. “[The] boys played pretty good,” said general manager and head coach Dale Hladun. “Chase, they’re working hard but they’re feeling the pressure of a tough season. Even though we beat them we can’t start thinking that we’re 7-0 over the next opponents.” Combining for a score of 11-2, the two wins brought the Wranglers’ record to 21 wins and 46 points, 12 points clear of Kamloops Storm and 15 points of the Sicamous Eagles. Both teams were entwined in a battle for third place in the division.

February

Figure skaters get on the podium

Feb. 7 – Four girls from the South Cariboo made their way up to the podium at the Cariboo North Central Region Skate (CNCR) Championships in Quesnel. “We are proud of the girls and their achievements this season so far,” said Danyelle Howard, president of the 100 Mile Figure Skating Club. Tayler Kelsey and Ashley Funke both received gold medals for STAR 1 Elements and Creative. Vanessa Shearer received a silver in her group for STAR 2 Solo and a Bronze in STAR 3 Elements. Another girl was also awarded a silver for her respective performance in STAR 2 Solo and gold medals were given for that event.

Wranglers to host Cyclone Taylor Cup

Feb. 14 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers won their bid to host the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2020. “The wait made the announcement even sweeter. There is always doubt the longer it takes but the news is that much better,” said the organization’s president, Tom Bachynski. The Junior B hockey franchise officially submitted their bid to host the tournament in November of last year. “For the Wranglers it seems like a natural progression. We’ve quickly become a leading franchise in the KIJHL and I’m certain that has helped in our successful application.”

Nordic Family Day a success

Feb. 21 – A fun-filled Family Day celebration hosted by the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society drew hundreds of participants to the local ski hill. Nordic club volunteers say that around 100 free trail passes were given out Monday – for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing – and more than 100 members also came out to take in the day’s events. “It was great to see so many families out, including many families we haven’t seen up at 99 Mile before,” said president Kristi Iverson . “Thanks to the multitude of amazing volunteers we had to make it all happen!”

Wranglers open playoffs with a win

Feb. 28 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers opened up their 2018-19 playoff campaign with a 3-1 win over the Sicamous Eagles. “Overall, I was comfortable with our team game,” said head coach Dale Hladun, who is also the team’s general manager. However, he also said that Sicamous played a strong game and he was under no illusion Sicamous would try to claw their way back. “No matter how you do in one game, win or lose, the next game you have to be ready.”

March

Wranglers on to next round

March 7 – The 100 Mile Wranglers made it to the second round of the KIJHL playoffs after beating the Sicamous Eagles in Game 5. “Well even though we won four games to one it certainly was a much tougher series than the record shows,” said Dale Hladun, head coach and general manager.

Out of towners win bonspiel

March 7 – A total of 17 teams (five out of town and 12 local) participated in the 60th Anniversary of the 100 Mile House Ladies’ Bonspiel, making it a huge success. The curling was great for the spectators with both outstanding shots and some flukes.

Wranglers face playoff exit

March 14 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers were on the verge of elimination after a controversial overtime goal was scored against them by the Revelstoke Grizzlies in Game 3 of the second round of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). “Revelstoke, during the course of the season, has beat us in all six regular-season games on an average of just over five goals a game,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach. The expectation of a tough series has been delivered on, as the Wranglers have failed to capitalize on their chances against the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference’s biggest threat in Revelstoke.

Over 100 at archery shoot

March 21 – 100 Mile’s Bighorn Archery Club’s annual Indoor 3D Archery Shoot saw over 100 participants. Getting ready for the summer, archers from all around the province – from novice to expert, spent their Saturday and Sunday shooting at lifesize animal targets. The competition featured a mix of traditional and compound shooters. “We had medals awarded to the different categories of bows and age groups,” said club president Allen Pickering. “It’s a sport that you can grow at your own pace and be your own competitor.”

Wranglers eliminated

March 21 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers were eliminated from the KIJHL playoffs by the Revelstoke Grizzlies for the second year in a row. “Well, to be honest, I’m pretty proud of the kids. I thought up right to the end of the game the boys were in it. They didn’t want to let go,” said Dale Hladun, general manager and head coach of the Wranglers. “And what are the chances of a team shooting the puck all the way down the ice and hitting an empty net off the post and in twice?”

Successful year for curling club

March 28 – Looking back at the 2018/19 curling season, the 100 Mile Curling Club can’t help but smile. It was a very successful year. The Mixed League was held on Tuesday nights and there were 12 teams this year (up four teams from last year), which was quite a shock at registration. The league played at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m, filling all sheets, and there were many new faces.

April

Local bowlers get good placings

April 4 – Some bowlers from the 100 Mile House area came home with all-star honours after the two-day Interior Bowling Championships co-hosted by Chase and Salmon Arm. “It’s always nice because it’s the top five in the tournament,” said Larry Richet, who came in fourth place. “Whenever you’re up there it’s pretty good.” Wendi Malinksy came in fifth.

Eight medals for Judo club

April 11 – Twelve competitors from the 100 Mile House area made the trip to Vernon to take part in the Judo BC Open. “We all had a great time and it was exciting to see everybody giving their best,” said Sabine Smolarek, co-owner and a coach of the event. Maxi Springmann took home gold in the U14 50 kg weight classes. Kayden Little also won a silver medal in the 50 kg U14 competition. Wilfred Law also got a silver but in the U14 42 kg division. Several other of the competitors won medals, with Andy Stoeckli (three golds) and Smolarek (one gold) in Kata – forms of self-defence and ground techniques.

PSO girls team plays in Hope

April 18 – The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s (PSO) girl’s soccer team played their first tournament with new coach Nicole Weir in Hope over the weekend. “It went really good. We only had 10 girls with us. It was an 11-a-side tournament, so it was challenging for sure,” said Weir. “We ended up 12th out of 15 in the tournament, which was pretty solid for what we came down with.”

Rep soccer team wins silver

April 18 – The 100 Mile House U14 Boy’s Rep team came home with some silverware after the Gold Pan Indoor Soccer Tournament in Quesnel over the weekend. It was the first time the team competed in the tournament, debuting with great form to reach the final and a second-place finish. “It was an excellent tournament in Quesnel’s indoor facility, very well run,” said Steven Keller, one of the team’s coaches.

Former resident wins national bronze medal

April 25 – Hannah Lindner, a former product of the 100 Mile House Curling Club’s junior program, struck bronze at the U18 Canadian Curling Championship hosted in Sherwood Park, Alta. “It was pretty amazing,” said Lindner. She said the team took the hard way in getting to the bronze medal game, losing their first two games in the round-robin.

May

Judo club wraps up year

May 2 – A year’s worth of hard work was celebrated at the Kokoro Judo Club’s yearend finale. The best part of the evening was seeing the children smile, as they high-fived one another, after being recognized their accomplishments, said Sheri Hatton, one of the instructors at the Kokoro Judo Club and a student herself. “It was a fantastic night,” said Hatton. “You can see how proud the children are of their own accomplishments but you can also witness how proud the parents are.”

Construction underway for motocross track

May 9 – 100 Mile House had been without a track for more than two decades, but construction of the new one was underway at the old track location at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club grounds. “I started a motion for a new track about a year ago,” said Brandon Plewes, president of the South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirt Bike Association. “It has taken that time to get all of the legalities finalized and now we are finally building it.”

New Mt. Timothy ownership presents plans

May 16 – As the guest speaker at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s (SCCC) annual general meeting, Walter Bramsleven announced the group’s plans for the future of Mount Timothy, to rebrand itself from a ski hill to a recreation resort. “We want to be an all-season resort,” said Bramsleven. “More activity and more people on the hill means more fun.”

Bucking weekend at Little Britches rodeo

May 23 – Children from all over the province, aged fourteen and under, came to 100 Mile House to show off their skills in all things rodeo during the Little Britches Rodeo. “The whole weekend went really well, said rodeo organizer, Denise Little. “We saw a little rain this year, but it wasn’t as bad as we have seen in the past. I’d say overall, everything went smoothly.”

Clouds couldn’t dampen Clinton rodeo

May 30 – Clinton’s May Ball rodeo weekend wrapped up with a full day of sunshine and good old fashioned western sports. Saturday’s plethora of events included plenty of rain, but cloud cover couldn’t dampen the spirits of Clintonites or those who travelled from far and wide to enjoy the rodeo. “We don’t have gate numbers yet, but attendance was really good,” said Katie McCullough, secretary for the Clinton and District Agricultural Association (CDAA). She estimated that roughly 450 people came through the rodeo gates each day.

June

Arrows fly at archery shoot

June 6 – Sixty-two archers came to 100 Mile House for the Bighorn Archery Club’s annual June shootout, some even as far as Switzerland. “[It was] really good, weatherwise. A little good for bugs – a few extra mosquitos,” said Allen Pickering, the president of the club. “Attendance is a little lower than anticipated by 10 or 15 per cent, but it is what it is.

Seven teams at PSO soccer tournament

June 17 – Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) had a seven-team soccer tournament with eight per team. In total, the tournament had about 56 participants, including one team of teachers. “The teams are kind of randomized so different grades are playing with each other. Lots of Grade 8s and Grade 12’s playing together,” said Zach Matfen, a teacher at the school.

Students compete in track and field

June 20 – An inter-school track and field meet took place at 100 Mile House Elementary school with many parents and guests in attendance from a variety of schools within the district. Shawn Nelson, vice-principal the school, was happy to see more parents turn up for this year’s meet than in the past few years.

Soccer team links up with the pros

June 27 – Alfie MacKay and Jim Oliver used to play for their school team in a small Scottish village but lost touch, before touching base on social media. MacKay is a coach within the 100 Mile House Minor Soccer Association (OMHSA), coaching an under-8’s team. Oliver became a professional player, turning out for Dundee United’s reserve side before playing for Scottish sides, Montrose and Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) as well as England’s Wigan Athletic. MacKay posted on Facebook he was struggeling to motivate players and Oliver asked him how he would like if ICT linked up with them and when the OMHSA coach said ‘really?’ he was answered with a “sure, why not.”

