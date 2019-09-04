Yapo Conteh runs wild as Chilliwack Giants blast North Langley Bears

Last weekend marked the first week of the minor football fall tackle regular season.

Yapo Conteh had five touchdowns as his Chilliwack junior bantam Giants opened their season with a 43-18 road win over the North Langley Bears.

Conteh did most of his damage on the ground, chewing up 148 yards of McLeod Athletic Park turf. Carter Dallas, Christian Beck, Jace Chappell and Talon Fischer also had carries as the Giants accumulated 227 rushing yards.

Carson Raine was the blocker of the game.

Chilliwack QB Aiden Hewitt completed seven of 15 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns (to Conteh and Dallas).

Charlie Larson accounted for three two-point converts.

On the other side of the ball, Conteh contributed five tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Fisher had a tackle for loss and two fumble recoveries and Jack Zacharias was the team’s tackler of the game.

The atom Blue Giants travelled to Langley on Saturday to kick off their season with a hard fought 22-12 loss to the North Langley Bears.

Quarterback Logan Rainkie led the Chilliwack offence.

Fullbacks Caleb Deacon and Landon Keddy pounded the ball up the middle of the field, dragging North Langley linebackers for big gains. Tailbacks Logan MacDonald and Jackson Gamboa got to the outside, and behind great blocking by Receivers Ike Carstensen and Logan Sargent, got first downs to keep Chilliwack drives alive.

Chilliwack’s offensive line, led from the middle by Center Hunter Gamboa and flanked by guards Cole Dempsey and Max Kiener, controlled the line of scrimmage. Tight ends Keagan Stephans and Tyce Underwood kept the speedy Bears out of the backfield.

The Giants defense was fired up for the opener.

Linebackers Jackson Gamboa and Kayden Gannon seemed to be everywhere, making huge tackles to end North Langley drives. Tackles Tyson Jorgenson, Parker Hansen and Nathan Heuring shut down the middle of the field, forcing the Bears to the outside and into the waiting arms of end Landon Keddy.

Any Bear lucky enough to get past the line of scrimmage was brought down by cornerback Nolan Green.

The peewee Blue Giants kicked off their season with a 21-16 loss to the North Langley Bears.

The Giants Defence worked incredibly hard on the day, tallying eight tackles for a loss and forcing 2 fumbles. Halfbacks Kenna Friesen and Evan Fawcett recovered the fumbles. Theraz Kelly was an unstoppable force at nose tackle with Ayden Barwich and Jake Pronick working along side him to stop all the inside runs. Defensive End Annalia Alton was a standout all day.

Quarterbacks Rylan Parks and Malakai Hakansson both had great days controlling the Giants Offence. Tailbacks Caleb Friesen and Cody Hagel amassed 175 yards on the ground with Friesen finding the endzone twice. Offensive linemen Austin MacDonald, Wyatt Tutty and Andre Barbon paved the way, and Colin Mansfield chipped in two convert kicks.