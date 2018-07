Xcessive Force Fighting Championship delivered on their promise to deliver an exciting evening of professional and amateur mixed martial arts at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Saturday evening.

This was the first time the series has been brought to the Okanagan. The Xcessive Force Fighting Championship-18, Diablo Fight Series was an exclusive presentation.

In the first amateur round, Kelowna’s Cuba Echegoyen won over Dallas Knelson. Check out our videos from the event!