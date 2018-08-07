WWE returning to Abbotsford

The stars of WWE are returning to Abbotsford on Sept. 30.

The stars of World Wrestling Entertainment are returning to Abbotsford next month.

The WWE Live tour invades the Abbotsford Centre on Sept. 30, with performers from the Monday Night Raw brand coming to town.

The announced main event will see Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins team up to take on the WWE Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The other match announced features Braun Strowman battle Kevin Owens in what is being billed as an “Abbotsford Street Fight”.

Other wrestlers advertised for the show include: Finn Balor, Elias, Bobby Lashley, the Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss and Bobby Roode.

Not advertised for the show is former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, who made her WWE debut in April.

The show could potentially be a homecoming for Abbotsford native and W.J. Mouat grad Akam (aka: Sunny Dhinsa). Dhinsa also made his main roster WWE debut in April, after several years in the company’s developmental brand known as NXT. Dhinsa makes up one half of the tag team known as The Authours of Pain. Dhinsa competes on the WWE’s Monday Night Raw show.

Dhinsa starred for years at both Mouat and Simon Fraser University, and was the Canadian national freestyle wrestling champion from 2011 to 2013 in the heavyweight division. He also won a gold medal at the 2009 Canada Summer Games and a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games. He failed to qualify for the 2012 Summer Olympics, and had a good chance to make the 2016 Summer Olympics team but turned professional in 2014.

It’s the first time this year that WWE has stopped in Abbotsford, with the last local show occurring back in October.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m, with prices ranging from $20 to $110.

For more information on the show, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.