Wrights sets new scoring record, Pilots win

Pilots players empty the bench to congratulate captain Baylee Wright for breaking the PJHL single-season point scoring record on Friday. Wright finished with 125 on the night. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

History was re-written inside Abbotsford’s MSA Arena on Friday night, as Pilots captain Baylee Wright collected four points to set the new single-season Pacific Junior Hockey League scoring record at an impressive 125.

Wright’s primary assist on Cameron Obcena’s first-period power play goal at 17:13 officially broke the mark of 121 set by Brent O’Connor of the North Shore Flames in the 1977-78 season.

He was mobbed by his teammates after the goal, and a short ceremony recognizing his achievement followed.

Wright’s scoring didn’t end there, as he opened the scoring in the second period and then set up Jacob De Waal mid-way through the second.

Jamie Housch added a shorthanded goal early into the third, and Wright reached 125 with another assist on a De Waal goal.

The Pilots defeated the Port Moody Panthers 5-1 in the game.

Pilots head coach Jim Howden hinted that the club will rest Wright in tomorrow’s season finale against the Mission City Outlaws, so 125 will be the new record.

Wright officially collected 48 goals and 77 assists in 43 games. Cowden said Wright has been a joy to coach.

“He’s been absolutely huge for us this season,” he said. “And he and De Waal work so well together.”

De Waal will finish second in league scoring, and after tonight has compiled 82 points (40 goals and 42 assists) in 41 games.

The Pilots finish off the season tomorrow (Saturday) in Mission, and they will square off against the Langley Trappers in round one of the PJHL playoffs.

Games one and two occur next Friday and Saturday in Abbotsford, with games three and four shifting to Langley. For more on the series, read Wednesday’s print edition of the Abbotsford News.