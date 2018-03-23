Wrestlers will rock the ring this weekend in Nanaimo

Nanaimo pro wrestler B.J. Laredo whallops opponent Judas Icarus during a match last year at the Departure Bay Activity Centre. NEWS BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The Vancouver Island championship will be on the line in the wrestling ring tomorrow night.

Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling is presenting a show Saturday, March 24, at the Departure Bay Activity Centre.

VIPW heavyweight champion Nolan James, who won the title the last time he was in Nanaimo, now has to put his belt on the line against Cremator Von Slasher.

Nicole Matthews, Eddie Osbourne, Riea Von Slasher and local Nanaimo wrestlers B.J. Laredo and Scott Steel are among the other advertised names on the card.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 or $20 for front-row seats.

sports@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter