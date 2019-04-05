Wranglers partner with Sheree’s Shirt Shack in honour of Humboldt Broncos

'Really, we just want to raise awareness'

The 100 Mile House Wranglers showed their support for Humboldt in the aftermath of the crash with, among other things, green and yellow balloons. File photo.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers and Sheree’s Shirt Shack are partnering up for Green Shirt Day, in honour of the Humboldt Broncos.

Last year, news broke about April 6’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Of the 29 passengers, 16 lost their lives and the remaining 13 bared physical and emotional scars. A day after the bus crash, Humboldt Broncos defenceman, Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries. Boulet’s parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate their son’s organs to that six lives could be saved. Logan’s parents did so because he told them he was going to register as an organ donor, like his former coach Ric Suggitt, who passed away on June 27, 2017.

Following this young hockey player’s donation, over 100,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed.

“It was a terrible tragedy last year with Humboldt,” said Tom Bachynski, president of the Wranglers. “No words can truly explain the deep injuries to a nation from this event.”

Bachynski says what Logan did was an act of kindness. Green Shirt Day is an initiative created in hopes to honour, remember and recognize the victims and families of that fatal crash – and to carry Logan’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors.

Sheree’s Shirt Shack was one of the driving forces behind the team’s decision to partake in this initiative. The team has designed a shirt to wear on April 7 for Green Shirt Day.

“Hockey is hockey, from hockey we are all brothers and sisters,” Bachynski said. “We, the Wranglers, want to help amplify Logan’s act of kindness and hopefully have more people sign donor cards.”

The T-shirt, the team designed, says Green Shirt Day across the top. Below, it says “The Logan Boulet Effect – Check the Box – Be An Organ Donor” including the Wrangler’s team logo and the Humboldt Bronco’s logo.

The Wranglers will be wearing these shirts this Sunday, for Green Shirt Day.

“Really, we just want to raise awareness,” Bachynski added.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.