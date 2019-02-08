Wounded Warrior Run meet and greet at Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hardy

Join the Wounded Warrior Run BC team at the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 24.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOThe 2018 Wounded Warrior Run left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on their seven day journey down island to Victoria.

Not all injuries are visible.

That’s the idea behind the Wounded Warriors Run BC fundraiser, which is coming back to Vancouver Island for the sixth year in a row.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay-style run down island that raises funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada.

The funds raised support programming for service personnel struggling with Operational Stress Injuries, such as PTSD. The run starts on Feb. 25 in Port Hardy with athletes covering more than 600 kms in seven days until they reach the final destination at the BC Legislature in Victoria on March 3rd.

Along the way, the team will stop at legions and communities to raise awareness and funds for the support that Wounded Warriors Canada offers.

“The Wounded Warrior Run BC team is on a mission to honour Canada’s ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families,” said Jacqueline Zweng, Director of the Wounded Warrior Run BC, via press release. “We provide a source of hope as we reach out and talk about the wounds that are not visible.”

Thanks to the generous support of caring Canadians and Canadian business from across the country, Wounded Warriors Canada is able to deliver a national slate of mental health programs and services that are adaptive, innovative and evidence-informed. These programs are providing life changing and family saving results for our Veterans, First Responders and their families. Together, we are delivering on the guiding ethos of Wounded Warriors Canada to Honour the Fallen and Help the Living.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is now in its 6th year and has become the largest fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Canada on Vancouver Island. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for innovative, life-changing programs.

Join the Wounded Warrior Run BC team at the Royal Canadian Legion in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet with the runners and get a chance to sign the flag they will be carrying down island.

The runners will meet up the next morning at Carrot Park at 6:30 a.m., before leaving at 7:30 a.m.

– with files from Wounded Warrior Run BC