Woss’ annual slo-pitch tournament sees major heat

The slo-pitch tournament happened to be held on the hottest weekend of the summer.

The annual Woss slo-pitch tournament was held last weekend, and it came down to a battle for first place between the Woodchuckers and the Masterbatters, where the Woodchuckers came out on top by a final score of 12-5.

The third and fourth place game was between the Fogduckers and Brewers. Brewers won 14-13 on a game-winning RBI. It turned out to be a very close match up.

The tournament also happened to be held on the hottest weekend of the summer. Saturday hit 36.2C (97.2F) and Sunday, July 29, was even hotter, hitting 38.1C (100.6F). It was so hot out that no one was sitting on the bleachers and the shaded area was packed.

– with files from Luke Rushton

