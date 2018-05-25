World Rowing Federation delegates in Sidney

Delegates from the World Rowing Federation (FISA) will be in Sidney for three days to look over the venue for the 2018 World Rowing Coastal Championships.

Representatives of the organizing committee based in Greater Victoria, will meet with the FISA delegates this weekend. The group will, on Sat., May 26, be at the Tulista Boat Ramp in Sidney. Included among them will be 1992 Barcelona Olympic double gold medallist Brenda Taylor and 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Julien Bahan. Both are directors of the 2018 races, set to go along the Sidney waterfront October 11 to 14.

They will be joined by FISA Chair Guin Batten and others from the Federation, and will be reviewing event details, the course and venue layout, schedule and more. Spokesperson Kaitlyn Rosenburg said in an email to the News Review that the goal is to ensure everything runs smoothly and “is to the standard expected for a world championship event.”

Federation representatives, she continued, will work with the local organizing committee to go through the elements of the technical rowing package — such as the planned beach starts and boat timing between heats.

Some 400 athletes are expected to be in Sidney for the event. They will be rowing specially-designed boats meant for racing on open water — facing the waves and currents of the Salish Sea.

This will be the first time the championships have been held in North America, as the event is usually help in Europe or South America, where the sport is popular.

The Sidney and Greater Victoria organizing committee is made up of 25 volunteers and they are looking for more — including plenty of people to help during the days of the championships.

“The community has been very supportive thus far, that includes local Victoria, Saanich and Sidney businesses, and the Sidney mayor and council,” Rosenburg said.

They are also seeking additional sponsors for a variety of events surrounding the championships themselves. For details on how to help, visit www.wrcc2018.com.