Women’s soccer team looking for sponsor

The Oceanside United senior women’s soccer team is looking for a major sponsor in order to continue to compete and represent the Parksville Qualicum Beach in the Mid Island Soccer Association.

The team currently consist of players from Courtenay, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach and Parksville. They play in the second division but want to move up to the top.

Rebeccah Kurucz, one of the United’s leaders and assistant captains, said they have been recruiting key players and coaches that are helping the team evolve. Among them is former Vancouver Whitecaps Canadian scout and Canadian Women’s National Regional West Head Coach, Metro Gerela, who has been very successful at all levels of the game in North America and parts of the world.

Anorther recruit was Margo Gregson, a former provincial standout from Vancouver and now a Qualicum resident not only as a quality player but team administrator. Another signee was Marie Clark.

Oceanside United is currently in third place in the Mid Island Women’s Soccer League standings. Their season goes until March and starts up again in August.

Kurucz and Gregson lead the Oceanside in goals with nine and six respectively, with Trish Legitt and Natasha Collins with with four each, and Shelly Terpstra with three goals. Goalie Pam Richer has two shut out games to her credit.

United, Kuruczs said, not only wants to improve themselves but also plans establish a first-class training program for boys and girls in the juvenile level. They also want to be involved in local community schools.

They are grateful for the support they’ve received from Budget Blinds, where Kurucz works as an agent, and GB Appliance where Gregson is its chief administrator. But now they are looking for a major sponsor.

“Our program not only intends to focus on this team rather to hold training sessions for all boys and girls in the juvenile ranks as well as soccer schools and offering interested local coaches advanced coaching opportunities,” said Kurucz. “In addition, being actively involved in local community schools.”

Oceanside is seeking a $2,500 agreement with potential sponsors that could be spread out in two-month installments that will help cover some of the team’s travelling, track suits, uniforms, equipment, and facilities expenses.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Kurucz at rebeccah.kurucz@gmail.com