Women’s sevens captain’s photo shoot at Hatley Castle

Ghislaine Landry, Canada’s women’s sevens captain, attended the captain’s photo shoot at Hatley Castle Thursday.
Landry was alongside 11 other team captain’s participating in the series.
At the third stop in the series in Kitakyushu, Japan, Canada won only two of five matches, finishing the tournament in 11th place. Landry said it was disappointing, but that’s sports, and they are excited to have the support of the community behind them this series.
Pool play starts on Saturday and quarterfinals start on Sunday.
