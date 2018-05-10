Women’s sevens captain’s photo shoot at Hatley Castle

Women’s sevens captains from the 12 participating countries lined up for a photo shoot at Hatley Castle May 10, just two days away from the start of the Langford Series. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Ghislaine Landry, Canada’s women’s sevens captain, attended the captain’s photo shoot at Hatley Castle Thursday.

Landry was alongside 11 other team captain’s participating in the series.

At the third stop in the series in Kitakyushu, Japan, Canada won only two of five matches, finishing the tournament in 11th place. Landry said it was disappointing, but that’s sports, and they are excited to have the support of the community behind them this series.

Pool play starts on Saturday and quarterfinals start on Sunday.

