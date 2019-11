Cowichan’s Jess Kamsteeg breaks away from the pack during her team’s match at home against Nanaimo last Saturday in women’s First Division rugby. Nanaimo won the game 47-0. Cowichan will look to rebound this Saturday when they visit Westshore. The Cowichan men’s team had their game at James Bay postponed last weekend and will host the UVic Norsemen in a Times Cup test this Saturday at 1 p.m. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Rugby Football Club’s senior women’s team was handed a 47-0 loss by their rivals from Nanaimo at the Cowichan pitch on Herd Road last Saturday afternoon.

The team will look to rebound this Saturday when they head south to visit the Westshore club they combined with to field a team last spring.

The Cowichan men’s team had their match at James Bay postponed last weekend, and will play host to the UVic Norsemen at 1 p.m. this Saturday in a Times Cup test.