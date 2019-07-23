Women’s bike festival coming to Cumberland July 25-28

Anita Naidu gets airborne on her bike. Photo by R. Robinson

Bike Fest Series: Cumberland Edition is coming to town Thursday July 25-Sunday July 28.

An international travelling clinic that combines low-cost, high-performance mountain bike skills with social impact initiatives, Bike Fest Series is run by one of mountain biking’s top coaches and award-winning humanitarian, Anita Naidu.

The Cumberland edition is sponsored and brought to the Island by local women’s riding group Cranked Girls and local bike shop Comox Bike Company.

This year Bike Fest series is presenting the Canadian Premier of multiple international award winning film A WOMAN CAPTURED – the mesmerizing undercover story of a modern day European slave on Saturday July 27 at the Comox Legion and is free for any women who wishes to attend.

A WOMAN CAPTURED TRAILER – Sundance Documentary Competition 2018 from Éclipse Film on Vimeo.

The event includes four levels of high performance skills coaching, catered supper, film , moderated discussion group on the changing role of women in society, live band, dance and after party along with prizes from supporting partner MEC Outdoor Nation.

For more information and to register for any part of the festival email mountainanita@gmail.com or crankedgirls@gmail.com