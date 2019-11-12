Women of rock and roll slide into Campbell River Curling Club

From left, Cynthia Lu and Jami McMartin of the Kim Dennis rink sweep the rock down the ice during the Campbell River Curling Club's 'Women of Rock and Roll' Ladies Open bonspiel on Nov. 10, 2019. Their team beat the Kim Jonsson rink to win the 'A' Title. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Curling Club hosted another successful bonspiel over the weekend.

Twelve teams took to the ice Nov. 8 – 10 for the “Women of Rock and Roll” Ladies Open bonspiel. The majority of the teams were local, but a few were visiting from Courtenay and the Lower Mainland.

The “A” Divsion, sponsored by Re/Max – Sandra Parkes Realtor was won by Team Kim Dennis (Third: Cynthia Lu, second: Jami McMartin, lead: Jennifer Gauthier).

The “B” Division, sponsored by Discovery Specialty Advertising was won by Team Michelle Twanow (Third: Channelle Meeres, second: Susan Johnson, lead: Melanie Parkin).

The “C” Division, sponsored by Chase Sekulich CPA was won by Team Jen Zbinden (Third: Candice Skovmose, second: Dakota Graham, lead: Line Robert).

The “D” Division, sponsored by Perpetual Resource Management was won by Team Nicole McCurrie (Third: Dodie Braithwaite, second: Sharon McCurrie, lead: Tammy LaPointe).

The next bonspiel at the curling club is Sunday Social Skins on Nov. 23-24.

