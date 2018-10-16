Women Kickers remain undefeated

The Comox Valley Kickers Women's Rugby Club hosted Westshore RFC at Cumberland Village Park Saturday. Both teams were undefeated entering the match, and the Kickers came out on top with a 46 -21 victory.

Béatrice Sylvain, Daris Tendler, Hazel Bice and Chloë Speed scored tries with Paula Simpson successfully converting on three.

“It was a beautiful day for rugby. I am so proud of how the team played today,” said team captain Natalie Nguyen. “The energy on the field was electric. Our ball handling and support lines made the big difference in this game. When we did get scored on, it was because the other side was doing the exact same thing that we were doing, running hard and with purpose. I feel that we are finally starting to reap the benefits from our twice a week practices. The improvement from earlier in the season to now is outstanding.”

The women Kickers host Cowichan RFC on Saturday, Oct. 27. Game time is 11:15 a.m. After the game, please stop by the Cumberland Hotel, the Kickers sponsor bar and clubhouse. Everyone welcomed.

Player recruitment is ongoing. Practices are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park.

More details about the club can be found at comoxvalleyrugby.ca.