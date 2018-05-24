Wolves claim top spot in Rugby Jamboree

Brooke Mclean of the Yorkson Creek Wolves pushes her D.W. Poppy Redhawks opponent out of the way, as her Wolves teammate, Felicity Allen, runs up behind. The Wolves won the Rugby Jamboree 25-0 against the Redhawks on May 18. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

The Yorkson Creek Wolves took no prisoners on May 18, as they shut out D.W. Poppy 25-0 in the Rugby Jamboree final.

The tournament, held at Yorkson Creek Middle School as a way to promote girl’s rugby, saw four high school and middle school rugby teams go head-to-head in friendly competition.

“It was a great day of middle school girl’s rugby with Yorkson Creek winning the Jamboree Cup and D.W. Poppy taking second place,” said Langley teacher Duane Kroeker.

Participating schools included Yorkson Creek Middle, D.W. Poppy Secondary, Chief Dan George Middle and Maple Ridge Secondary.

Yorkson Creek’s next home game is May 31 at 3:15 p.m.

miranda@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter