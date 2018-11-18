Wolverines take championship at Merritt co-ed hockey tournament

The Williams Lake Wolverines skated to a first-place result at the Last Minute Co-Ed Tournament

The Williams Lake Wolverines were victorious at the Merritt Las Minute Co-Ed Tournament last weekend. Pictured are Alexis Harry (back from left), Dawson Billyboy, Denzel Jackson, Donovan Nicholas, Grant Johnson, Drew Rose, Sheldon Wycotte, Faith Myers (front from left), Wendell William, Jimmy Belleau, Willie Sellars, Sylas Cahoose, Cecille Paul, Jade Paul and Gilbert Robbins. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake Wolverines skated to a first-place result Nov. 10-11 at the Last Minute Co-Ed Tournament in Merritt.

Sheldon Wycotte, Williams Lake Wolverines player and coach, said because the five-team tournament was co-ed, some interesting rules were put into place, which worked out well for his team.

“The guys were allowed to score two, and then the girls had to score the third goal to reset for the guys to score two more again,” Wycotte said.

The Wolverines were joined at the tournament by two fellow Cariboo teams — the Alkali Renegades and the Cariboo Canucks, who finished second and third, respectively, at the tournament.

The Wolverines opened their tournament with a 5-4 win over the Merritt Braves — a game Wycotte said was extremely close.

Next, they upended the Canucks 5-3, before also beating the Renegades 5-3 in their third round robin game.

In the final the Wolverines were again matched up with the Renegades.

“It was a really close game,” Wycotte said, adding the Wolverines were able to claw to a 6-5 win.

“Their team scored the fifth goal in the second half, and they just couldn’t get another one after that.”

Wycotte said the co-ed format was extremely fun for all teams involved.

“It was great,” he said. “You had to really make sure you were playing as a team and passing to the girls to make sure they were a part of the game.”

He noted Wolverines player, 14-year-old Jade Paul, had an incredible tournament.

“She scored five goals all weekend so that helped us big time,” he said. “It was her first co-ed tournament ever, and she was pumped. Our whole team just cheered so loudly every time she scored.”

Other women on the team were Lucille Paul, Faith Myers and Kacey Seymour.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief and Williams Lake Stampeders goaltender Willie Sellars suited up between the pipes for the Wolverines.

“Everybody just wanted to come out and have some fun,” Wycotte said.

The Wolverines now have their sights set on the Yukon Native Hockey Tournament March 16-18 in Whitehorse at the Canada Games Centre and the Takhini Arena.

“We’re going to start fundraising and looking at some sponsorship to help us travel,” he said.

The YNHT features an A, B, C, Jamboree, Old Timers and Youth Division. Wycotte said the Wolverines plan to enter into the ‘B’ division at the tournament.

“It’s a wild tournament — so many people,” Wycotte said. “Fans come out and paint their faces, and it’s a great time.”

In Williams Lake, the Seventh Annual Cariboo Canucks First Nations Hockey Tournament will also take place Dec. 14-16 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

