WLSA to host beginners shotgun, trap shoot clinic April 13

More than 20 shooters took part in the Five Stand Shotgun Shoot Sunday at the gun range on Bond Lake Road. Hosted by the Williams Lake Sportsmen's Association, proceeds of the event are going to the Wildfire Relief Fund.

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association is hosting a learn to trap shoot clinic at the WLSA shotgun range on Bond Lake Road.

Billed “I Love Trap Shooting,” the clinic is being tailored for complete beginners to the sport of shotgun and trap shooting.

Experienced coaches and seasoned veterans in the sport will be on hand to help guide participants at the event, coming up Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., said one of its organizers and coaches, Danita Abercrombie.

“The idea is people say they don’t want to come up [to the shooting range] because they’re intimidated,” Abercrombie said. “We want to get people comfortable and show it’s not scary.”

Loaner guns will be available, however, participants are asked to bring their own if they have them available.

Abercrombie will be joined by Barry Jenkins to help instruct at the clinic.

“We’ll start with safety and move on from there to how to hold a gun, have people shooting clays comfortably by the end. Hopefully we can get some people into the sport and have some fun.”

The cost is $6 for 25 clays and $9 per box of shells.

For more information, or to register, contact Jenkins at 250-305-4891 or Abercrombie at 250-302-9207.

