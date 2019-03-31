WLMHA tournament team strikes silver at North Delta tournament

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Midget Tournament Team put forward another great showing at their last tournament during the weekend.

The team played a four-day, 12-team tournament in North Delta where the competition was physical and strong, coaches said.

The team’s first game Saturday saw them square off against Vancouver with a 7-1 win on goals from Lochen Virk (2), Keon Harry, Jaxen Carsen, Dylan Higginson, Owen Kritz and Logan Hutchinson.

Game two Sunday against North Delta had the WLMHA team in a tough contest, hanging on for a 3-1 victory with goals from Hutchinson, Brady Smid and a short-handed marker from Carsen.

Their third round robin game Monday against a different North Delta team saw Williams Lake win 6-3 with goals from Carson, Marcus Kennedy, Virk and a hat trick from Hutchinson.

After the round robin, Williams Lake sat tied for first place with a team from Surrey, however, due to the tiebreaker Williams Lake finished second placing them against third-place Ridge Meadows.

There, they blanked the Ridge Meadows squad 5-0, with a shutout from goaltender Carson Fisher.

The win put Williams Lake in the gold-medal game against a third North Delta squad Tuesday evening.

Delta scored first to take the lead until 17 minutes into the second frame where Kennedy lit the lamp to tie it up a 1-1.

Delta came back to regain the lead again with a minute left in the second, before Williams Lake, who killed off multiple penalties in the period — including a two five-on-three penalty kills — pulled off some heroics with less than a second left in the game and an extra player on the ice. Hutchinson brought the puck around from behind the net and threw a quick backhand on goal to get the puck through the crowd and into the net to tie the contest and force overtime.

There, in a five-minute, four-on-four overtime, Williams Lake dominated for the first few minutes, however, Delta managed to muster off a quick shot from the side of the net to score and take the gold medal.

Coaches said they couldn’t be more proud of the players for bringing home silver at a tough tournament.

