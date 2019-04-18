WLMHA hosts AGM, elects 2019/20 executive

Greg Sabatino photoThe Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association hosted its annual general meeting April 17 in the lakecity where, among other topics, its election of new and returning officers took place. This year’s board of directors consists of Chris Ford (back from left), Corwin Smid, Randy Coombes, Mike Rispin (vice president), Michelle Marchand, Jen Loewen (secretary), Leslie Rowse (new second vice president), Sarah Moore, Jonathan Jackson (past president), Christina Lambe (front from left), Andrea Moe, Rhonda Hykawy, Todd Isnardy (president), Krista Lindsay and Jay Cheek (treasurer). New to this year’s board are Coombes, Ford, Hykawy and Moore. For more on the AGM visit www.wltribune.com.

This year’s executive, selected Wednesday evening at Williams Lake City Council Chambers, will consist of Chris Ford, Corwin Smid, Randy Coombes, Mike Rispin (vice president), Michelle Marchand, Jen Loewen (secretary), Leslie Rowse (new second vice president), Sarah Moore, Jonathan Jackson (past president), Christina Lambe (front from left), Andrea Moe, Rhonda Hykawy, Todd Isnardy (president), Krista Lindsay and Jay Cheek (treasurer). New to this year’s board are Coombes, Ford, Hykawy and Moore, while Rowse accepted a position as second vice president of the association.

Resigning from last year’s board were Kris Beaulne as second vice president and directors Dani Wood and Brianna MacDonald.

During the meeting WLMHA presdient Todd Isnardy thanked all of the volunteers and coaches who graciously donate countless hours of their time to ensure the association can function smoothly on a day-to-day basis.

He also congratulated both the WLMHA’s peewee and midget rep teams for qualifying for their respective provincial championships, and the midget T-wolves for winning a bronze medal. He also commended players in the association’s various house divisions for their play during close year-end playdowns.

Isnardy also commended the work of WLMHA office adminstrator Kathy Smith for her efforts day in and day out.

Issues addressed included what Isnardy said was increased abuse of volunteers this past season — something that will be addressed and needs to stop — both Isnardy, Rispin and the board agreed.

Another topic discussed during the meeting was addressing a lack of coaches in multiple divisions, and implementing strategies to attract more coaches to the sport.

BC Hockey regional teams drawing away players, player travel, league structures in various rep divisions, the usefulness of tournament teams and support for coaches were among other topics and questions brought up and discussed during the meeting.