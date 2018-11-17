Winterhawks Novice win Smithers tournament

Winterhawks gearing up to face off against teams in January 2019

Kitimat Winterhawks Novice teams started the tournament season off in Smithers on October 26.

Kitimat sent two teams, both facing off against three teams from Smithers and one from Hazelton.

Kitimat left Smithers on Sunday undefeated and with two shutouts. The players excelled with their shooting, passing, and goaltending. The teams celebrated their goals together and encouraged each other as they took turns in net.

Kitimat Winterhawks left in high spirits with lots of great memories. Smithers Minor Hockey Association always put on a great weekend that everyone looks forward to.

The Novice Winterhawks are gearing up to face off against these teams on home ice in January 2019.