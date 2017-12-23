Winter saddle series sees ropers descend on Alex Fraser Park

The second event in the series attracted 140 teams

Denton Spiers, left, and Carey Isnardy during the BCTRA winter series event on Dec. 16 at Alex Fraser Park. Karen Powell photo

Saturday Dec. 16 saw the second British Columbia Team Roping Association (BCTRA) winter series event in Quesnel at Alex Fraser Park.

Around 140 teams attended, from Quesnel, Vanderhoof, Cache Creek and communities on Vancouver Island.

The series is ongoing until the end of March, with events taking place the third Saturday of each month.

In the #11 event, Ryan MacNaughton and Dustin Shields took the top prize, ahead of second place winners Pat Muehlen and Riley Olin.

Third place went to Muehlen and John Hancock, fourth to MacNaughton and Shields again, and fifth to Audrey Cooper and Shields.

In the #8 roping event, first prize went to Lareina Ketio and Jeremy Farmer.

Amy Hume and John Hancock came second, Richard Glassford and Spencer Lee third, and Hume and Russell Glassford fourth. The fifth place winners were Audrey Cooper and Clay Cooper.

The talented ropers took home prizes including saddles, buckles, rifles, knives and saddle pads.

In the #11 event, the team that caught one steer fastest was Ryan Hume and Carey Isnardy, with a time of 6.2 seconds, while for the #8 event, it was Lee and Glassford, in 6.78 seconds. These teams had the fasted times roping one steer, but may not have caught another to win the entire event.