Winter chinook find way to Sooke harbour mouth

Geoff and Malloy Owens with a couple of 30-lbs halibut caught off of Sooke on Nov.11. (Ron Neitsch photo)

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

Winter fishing in Sooke has started off very well, after a slightly slower coho season.

Winter chinook salmon have showed up at the harbour mouth on the bottom in 120 to 160 feet of water.

Most boats troll anchovy, hootchies or spoons on shorter three-foot leaders behind bright glowing flashers for these tasty winter salmon.

Licensed anglers are able to retain two winter chinook salmon each as long as they are more than 45 centimetres long. Please check regulations before heading out.

Halibut fishing has turned on in Sooke waters since the beginning of the month. Great catches of “white gold” are coming in consistently for those patient enough to anchor and wait through a tide/current switch or two.

Sharp hooks, freshly baited with herring or mackeral set just off the bottom on a spreader bar system works well in this area.

Halibut fishing remains open up until Dec. 31, usually reopening in February or March.

Many boats have been anchoring close to the harbour mouth as this time of year halibut are feeding on the salmon carcasses washed out of the harbour.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures.