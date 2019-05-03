Wins for Myles Wheeler at Western Canadian Swimming Championships

Wheeler and a group of Chilliwack Spartan Swim Club athletes competed at a meet in Alberta.

Chilliwack’s Spartan Swim Club sent a dozen swimmers to the Western Canadian Championships, which were held April 11-14 in Edmonton.

This meet included 500 of western Canada’s top athletes, hailing from B.C. to Manitoba.

The Spartan crew’s combined placings put them ninth out 70 teams.

Myles Wheeler grabbed two medals in the men’s 17 and over category, claiming silver in the 200 metre breaststroke and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Wheeler was fifth in the 400m individual medley (IM) and 800m freestyle, sixth in the 200m IM, eighth in the 50m breaststroke and tenth in the 400m IM.

Tobyn Smith competed in the girls 15 and under category, placing ninth in the 800m freestyle and tenth in the 100m backstroke.

In the 16 and under boys division, Logan Sparks placed fifth in the 800m freestyle, sixth in the 1500m freestyle and tenth in the 400m IM. James De Jager finished fifth in both the 200 and 400m freestyles and was tenth in the 800m freestyle.

Caden Hyde placed sixth in the 100m backstroke, eighth in the 200m IM, ninth in the 100m freestyle and tenth in the 50m freestyle.

Haley Klenk won gold in the women’s 16 and over division, taking top spot in the 100m backstroke. She placed eighth in the 50m backstroke.

Anna Dumont Belanger just missed the podium with a fourth place finish in the 800m freestyle.

She was seventh in the 1500m freestyle, eighth in the 200m IM, ninth in the 200m freestyle and tenth in the 400m freestyle.

Sheigh Gaudette had a strong meet, placing fourth in the 50m breaststroke, fifth in the 100m breaststroke and eighth in the 200m breaststroke.