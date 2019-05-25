Winners of BDRC Buckle Series May 18 event

The Barriere and District Riding Club held their first Buckle Series show at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere on May 18. It might have been raining outside but everyone was dry inside the Agriplex and all reports say they had a fun time. BDRC rep Darcey Woods commented on a social media post, "Great show today! Awesome to see so many new faces, and familiar faces back in the show ring." Woods also thanked all the volunteers, and the judge for the day, Lynnette Schmidt, for volunteering her time and experience.

Pictured are the Buckle Series High Point winners for the day: Walk/Jog Youth – Teagan Allen, Walk/Jog Senior – Dana Pentland, Youth – Lynndsay Terpsma, and Senior – Em Stobbe.

(Submitted photo)