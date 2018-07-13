Windy City visit for Chilliwack baseball star

Mitchell Middlemiss was chosen to join Team B.C.'s U-15 Selects on a trip to Chicago.

Chilliwack's Mitchell Middlemiss in action at the Pastime Tournaments Northwestern University-Great Lakes Wood Bat Classic tournament. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Mere days before he joins his Fraser Valley zone baseball team at the 2018 B.C. Summer Games, Chilliwack’s Mitchell Middlemess has just finished touring the Windy City with B.C. Baseball’s U-15 Selects.

The lone Chilliwackian on the roster, Middlemiss and his teammates touched down in Chicago July 4 and hit the diamond for four games at the Pastime Tournaments Northwestern University-Great Lakes Wood Bat Classic.

The team went 1-3 in a five-team pool that included three teams from Illinois and one each from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Middlemiss and company got their lone win against St. Louis Naturals Wittenauer, by a 9-4 count.

Middlemiss played left field.

Team B.C. lost 6-0 to Pro Player Matsie (McHenry, Illinois), 6-5 to Prospect Training Academy Cardinal (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) and 10-3 to MN Blizzard Blue (Vadnais Heights, Minnesota).

The tournament ended Sunday.

While in the region, the B.C. boys got the thrill of a lifetime, taking in a Major League Baseball game at historic Wrigley Field.

Middlemiss watched Jose Quintana pitch the Cubs past the Detroit Tigers in an interleague matchup.

Back home this week, the teenager looks toward the start of the B.C. Summer Games, which run July 19-22 in Cowichan Lake.

See bcgames.org for more info.