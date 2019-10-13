Win and a tie for Maple Ridge secondary

Anthony Hernandez (left) of the Maple Ridge Ramblers tries to beat his Gleneagle counterpart in Thursday’s soccer action. The two sides tied 2-2. On Tuesday, Ridge 3-0 win over Garibaldi, with goals from Aaden Smith, Ashton Wiebe and Hernandez. Goalkeeper Anthony Houle made a diving save on a penalty kick that preserved the shutout. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior boys soccer team had a win and a tie in action this week, beating Garibaldi 3-0 and tying Gleneagle of Coquitlam 2-2.

