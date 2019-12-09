Wilson promoted to Junior A as Leafs split road games

Nelson won in Golden but fell to Columbia Valley

Leafs forward Reid Wilson has been picked up by the Trail Smoke Eaters. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Nelson Leafs have lost their top scorer to a Junior A promotion.

The team announced last week that Reid Wilson, who led the Leafs with 16 goals and 24 assists in 25 games, has joined the Trail Smoke Eaters as an affiliate player.

The Leafs meanwhile ended a six-game run of road games by splitting a pair of weekend contests.

Nelson scored four unanswered goals en route to a 6-3 win over the Golden Rockets on Friday.

Lane Goodwin, David Sanchez, Ashton Underhill, Shawn Campbell, Joe Davidson and Ryan Janowski each scored for Nelson (17-6-4). Anderson Violette got the start and had 31 saves for the win.

Jayden Hendricks scored twice for Golden (10-13-1), while Liam Morris added a single. Goaltender Ryan Baker meanwhile allowed all six goals on 34 shots.

The next night in Invermere, Kaleb Comishin scored late for the Leafs to force overtime only for Nelson to lose 4-3 against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Goodwin and Campbell also scored for the Leafs in the third period, who capped their rally with a goal from Comishin with four minutes left in regulation.

Brennan Nelson scored in OT for the Rockies (11-9-4), who also had two goals from Tristan Lambert and a single from Gavin Fleck.

Violette made 37 saves for Nelson, while Bretton Park turned aside 19 shots in net for the Rockies.

The Leafs return home for games against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Columbia Valley on Friday and Saturday, respectively.