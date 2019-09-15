Williams Lake’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders hosting Mr. Mikes burger fundraiser Sept. 15

Hosted by Mr. Mikes, the cost will be $5 for a Mr. Mikes burger and a beverage.

Cops for Cancer Tour de North participants pose for a group photo after arrive in Prince Rupert following their seven day, 850-kilometre journey from Prince George in 2018. (Shannon Lough photo)

The Williams Lake Cops for Cancer Tour de North team is hosting a fundraising barbecue this Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Canadian Tire.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North is an annual cycling event that takes place each September when a team of RCMP members and emergency services personnel from across Northern B.C. brave the elements to cycle 850 kilometres beginning in Dawson Creek and ending right here in Williams Lake.

Donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society through Cops for Cancer are used to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and support programs like Camp Goodtimes.

This year’s Tour de North team has set the fundraising goal of $310,000 and have already raised 29 per cent of that with $90,425.93 as of Sept. 10.

