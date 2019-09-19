Williams Lake well represented at 55+ BC Games

Williams Lake and area athletes competed with their North Central Zone teammates for a respectable showing in Kelowna Sept. 10-14 for the annual 55+ BC Games.
The North Central Zone, while one of the least represented at the multi-sport competition, managed to bring home 109 medals with 35 gold, 46 silver and 28 bronze to finish seventh overall behind Vancouver Island South (188 medals).
Leading the way was the hometown Okanagan-Similkameen zone with 422 medals, followed by the Fraser Valley in second with 412 medals.
Williams Lake and area athletes helped out their team by adding considerably to the North Central Zone total, racking up multiple medals in cribbage, floor curling, track and field and golf.
In all, 4,200 senior athletes took part in the Games, which began with an opening ceremonies at Prospera Place and included 30 sports.
Results from Williams Lake and area athletes competing at the games are as follows:
Cribbage
Men and Women 55+ Pairs: Ingrid Vickers and Shelley Shobridge – silver
Floor Curling
Wiege Team: Greta Bowser, Gordon Bremner, Marlene Davis and Madge Struthers – silver.
The team entered in honour of longtime teammate and 55+ BC Games organizer and volunteer in Williams Lake, Ellen Wiege, who passed away earlier this summer.
Track and Field
Men’s 55-59 4×400-metre power walk relay: Keith Taylor (Prince George), Leo Rankin (Williams Lake) and Jim Dyer (Quesnel) – silver
Golf
Women’s 65-69 Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Gross: Marcia Paquette – gold
Women’s 70-74 Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Net: Barb Gibson – silver
Men’s 85-plus Div B 17.1-36.4 Index Low Net: Noel Donnelly – bronze
Women’s 85-plus Div B 24.4-40.4 Index Low Net: Floris Martineau – bronze
Track and Field
Men’s 65-69 1,500 Metres: Leo Rankin – silver
Men’s 65-69 10-kilometre road race: Leo Rankin – gold
Men’s 65-69 5,000 Metres: Leo Rankin – gold
Men’s 65-69 5,000 Metre Power Walk – bronze
Men’s 75-79 1,500 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze
Men’s 75-79 Pentathlon: Jim Johnston – silver
Men’s 75-79 5,000 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze
Men’s 75-79 Long Jump: Jim Johnston – silver
Men’s 75-79 Triple Jump: Jim Johnston – gold
Men’s 75-79 Javelin: Jim Johnston – silver
Men’s 75-79 Pole Vault: Jim Johnston – gold
Women’s 65-69 Discus: Marlene Johnston – bronze
Women’s 65-69 Javelin: Marlene Johnston – fifth
Women’s 65-69 1,500 Metres: Marlene Johnston – bronze
Men’s 75-79 800 Metres: Pat Harton – bronze
Men’s 70-74 10 Kilometre Road Race: Bryan Chubb – bronze
Men’s 70-74 5,000 Metres: Bryan Chubb – gold
