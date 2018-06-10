Williams Lake Walk for ALS to raise awareness, funds

The Walk for ALS in Williams Lake will be held on Saturday, June 23 at Boitanio Park

Participants take part in a past Williams Lake Walk for ALS in Boitanio Park. This year’s event takes place Saturday, June 23. (Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo)

Volunteers, families and friends are gathering once again to raise funds and awareness for people living with ALS in Williams Lake, and abroad.

The Walk for ALS in Williams Lake will be held on Saturday, June 23 at Boitanio Park. Registration will be at 10 a.m. and the walk will start at 11 a.m. Volunteers will also be organizing various activities for participants of all ages.

The Walk for ALS is the ALS nationwide signature event to raise awareness and funds for patient services, and ALS research.

It empowers people affected by ALS — the patients, families, friends, caregivers and health professionals — to take back some of what ALS has taken.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease.

It attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body.

When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die.

ALS can strikes anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender or ethnic origin. It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.

“The hard work of our volunteers and staff at ALS BC, along with the funds raised from the walks help to support people with ALS in B.C. tremendously,” said Wendy Toyer, executive director of the ALS Society of BC.

“Through their efforts, we are able to provide crucial medical equipment, support and other services for people affected by this disease.”

Proceeds from the Walk for ALS go to the ALS Society of BC to provide support services for people living with ALS in BC, and to the Canadian ALS Research program to strive toward a world without ALS.

To register for the run visit www.walkforals.ca.