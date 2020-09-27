Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League year end tourney champs crowned

"Overall, it was a very good tournament," Barbondy said

Rowdies pitcher Nick Surette throws to teammate Lesley Allgrove at first base as Rotten Eggs hitter Craig Strayer looks to beat the throw in quarterfinal action Sunday during the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s Year End Tournament at the Esler Sports Complex. The two teams would later square off again in the ‘A’ division final, with the Rotten Eggs marching away the victors. (Greg Sabatino photo -Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League crowned its season champions during the weekend at its Year End Tournament.

Following what was a 14-game regular season, WLSPL president Linda Barbondy decided to go ahead with the league’s first, and final, tournament of the season at the Esler Sports Complex.

“Overall, it was a very good tournament,” Barbondy said.

Twenty teams rounded out A, B, C and D divisions with round robin games beginning last Monday, Sept. 14.

By Sunday, bracket-style draws were laid out to conclude playoffs based on those results.

Each team played a four-game round robin, with the top three teams in the A division and the top team in the division battling for the A title.

The bottom two teams in the A division dropped down to the B division to join the other three remaining teams there in the five-team bracket.

In the C division the bottom two teams from the B division round robin, and the top three C division teams competed.

And, in the D division, the bottom two teams from the C division and the remaining four team in the D squared off.

A and B division teams played in a double knockout draw, while C and D division playoffs were a modified single knockout.

Games throughout the playoffs, meanwhile, were close, speaking to the competitive fairness of the league due to its divisional structure, Barbondy said.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League’s return to play going well: president

“Our league is a success because of divisions,” she said. “People have a lot of fun playing ball up here and I think, especially this year [with COVID-19] people really needed something to do in a safe environment.”

In the A division the Rotten Eggs repeated as year end tournament champions after squaring off, and defeating, familiar foes the Rowdies in the championship, 15-11.

The B division saw Sticks and Stones upend Cowboys & NDNZ 18-9 after piling on nine runs during their final at bats.

The Broke Millionaires edged Q-Tax Vigilantes, 9-8, to claim the C division’s top prize, while Puff Puff Smash edged Esketem, 7-5, for the D division crown.

Barbondy said the WLSPL will host one final tournament billed the Fall Ball Tournament, from Oct. 3-4 at the Esler Sports Complex.

Barbondy said she will accept the first 12 teams to register, with a $100 registration fee, by Sept. 28.

“The tourney is for WLSPL Slo-Pitch National registered players only,” Barbondy said, noting the tournament will run using regular league rules.

“If you want to bat more than your 11 players you have to have an extra girl for every extra guy or you can sub in your spares … you can pick up players from any team that is in our league, they don’t have to have any number of games, just as long as they played league this year and have done their SPN insurance.”

The tournament will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, she added, including social distancing.

WILLIAMS LAKE SLO-PITCH LEAGUE REGULAR SEASON FINAL STANDINGS

A Division

1.) Rowdies – 13GP, 12W, 0T, 1L, 0D – 24PTS

1.) Rotten Eggs – 13GP, 12W, 0T, 1L, 0D – 24PTS

3.) Cowboys & NDNZ – 13GP, 5W, 0T, 8L, 0D – 10PTS

4.) Brew Jays – 13GP, 5W, 0T, 7L, 1D – 8PTS

5.) Rookies – 13GP, 3W, 1T, 8L, 1D – 5PTS

B Division

1.) Hellraisers – 14GP, 11W, 0T, 3L, 0D – 22PTS

2.) Sticks & Stones – 14GP, 10W, 0T, 4L, 0D – 20PTS

3.) Wild Chickens – 14GP, 7W, 1T, 6L, 0D – 15PTS

4.) Highlife – 14GP, 5W, 1T, 8L, 0D- 11PTS

5.) Broke Millionaires – 14GP, 3W, 2T, 9L, 0D – 8PTS

C Division

1.) Poppin A Homer – 14GP, 9W, 0T, 5L, 0D – 18PTS

2.) Q-Tax Vigilantes – 14GP, 6W, 0T, 8L 0D- 12PTS

3.) Puff Puff SMash – 14GP, 3W, 2T, 9L, 0D – 8PTs

4.) Esket Em – 14GP – 3W, 0T, 11L, 0D – 6PTS

5.) Fireballs – 14GP, 2W, 1T, 11L, 0D – 5PTS

D Division

1.) Sons of Pitches – 14GP, 11W, 0T, 3L, 0D – 22PTS

2.) N8VS – 14GP, 10W, 1T, 3L, 0D – 21PTS

3.) Eagles & Beavers – 14GP, 6W, 2T, 6L, 0D – 14PTS

4.) Smokey & Bandits – 14GP, 7W, 1T, 3L, 3D – 9PTS

5.) Y-Nots – 14GP, 3W, 0T, 11L, 0D – 6PTS

E Division

1.) Beerly Legal – 13GP, 12W, 1T, 0L, 0D – 25PTS

2.) Pretty Lil Liars – 13GP, 8W, 0T, 5L, 0D – 16PTS

3.) Mighty Ores – 13GP, 4W, 1T, 8L, 0D – 9PTS

4.) Relations – 13GP, 4W, 0T, 9L, 0D – 8PTS

5.) Fubar – 13GP, 2W, 0T, 11L, 0D – 4PTS

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune