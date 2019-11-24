Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves skate to silver at home tournament

"The effort's there and it's starting to show on the ice."

The Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves skated to a silver medal result Sunday at its home tournament in the lakecity this weekend. The T-wolves hosted six teams from out of town at the event, held at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, from Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24. (Greg Sabatino photos)

It was about as competitive a tournament as anyone could have hoped for this weekend when seven teams squared off at the Williams Lake Peewee Female Timberwolves Rep Tournament.

Sunday’s gold-medal game saw the unbeaten Vanderhoof Peewee Female Bears take on the Timberwolves after they inched into the final past the Kamloops Peewee Female Blazers through a goals for and goals against calculation.

There, despite the lakecity squad receiving its chances, Vanderhoof skated away with a 3-1 win and the gold medal, with the Timberwolves — playing some of their best hockey this season, noted head coach Lindsey Wood — taking the silver.

“Every game was close,” Wood said. “Anybody could have won, but congratulations to Vanderhoof on a job well done.”

Wood said he was impressed with the heart and determination his team displayed throughout the tournament, and added the girls were so excited to be playing in the final at their home tournament.

“We’re a young team, developing well,” he said. “It was good to be in the championship game, the girls were thrilled and I saw a lot of hard work and dedication to get here. They’re a fairly new group of players and they’re coming together playing as a team.

“The effort’s there and it’s starting to show on the ice.”

In Sunday’s final the score remained deadlocked at 0-0 before Vanderhoof notched the first of the contest with four minutes to play in the first.

The Bears went up 2-0 with 13:54 left in the second, before Williams Lake’s Reese Overton answered back for the T-wolves just seconds later on a setup from linemate Jada Wood to pull the team within one.

Both teams battled back and forth evenly for the remainder of the third, before Vanderhoof was able to capitalize on a rush down the right-wing side to score the final goal of the contest in the 3-1 win.

“A couple more bounces and we could’ve buried a couple,” Wood said.

“Vanderhoof played well. They’re a good, strong team.”

In round robin play Williams Lake opened its tournament with a 2-2 tie against Kelowna Friday evening. Saturday, Williams Lake lost 4-2 to Vanderhoof, then bounced back with a 6-2 triumph over Salmon Arm later in the afternoon. Sunday morning, Williams Lake defeated North West 6-0 to earn a berth in the final.

Third place at the tournament went to the Kamloops Peewee Female Blazers after they beat Salmon Arm in the bronze-medal game.

Wood, meanwhile, thanked all of the volunteers, players and coaches for their hard work throughout the weekend in helping make the tournament a success.

The T-wolves will continue their home stretch over the next couple of weekends when they host Vernon and Prince George for league games.

They’ll then head north to Prince George for a tournament from Dec. 13-15.

