Williams Lake minor fastball team brings home bronze

Photo submittedThe Williams Lake U14 Prospects played to a bronze medal during the weekend in Barriere at the Minor Fastball Provincials. Pictured are: coach Liselle Pierce (back from left), scorekeeper Mavis Skerry, Kolby Croswell, Kagen Russell, Kai Hilton, Cole Skerry, Jake Worthington, Jackson Altwasser, coach Mike RIfe, bat boy Reid Rife (front from left), Ryan Rife, Will Roberts, Wilson Wedel and Boston Pierce.

It was an exciting weekend of ball July 6-7 when two Williams Lake Minor Fastball teams swung for the fences at the BC Minor Fastball Provincials.

Eight teams, including under-14 and under-13 Williams Lake Prospects teams from the lakecity, took to the park in Barriere for the event that included teams from Prince George, Clearwater, Terrace, Merritt, 100 Mile House and the host, Barriere.

The U14 Prospects team of Boston Pierce, Wilson Wedel, Will Roberts, Ryan Rife, Jackson Altwasser, Jake Worthington, Cole Skerry, Kai Hilton, Kagen Russell and Kolby Croswell, along with coaches Liselle Pierce and Mike Rife, finished the tournament with five wins and two losses — earning them a bronze medal at the event.

“We’re just really proud of them,” Liselle said. “It was pretty exciting for these kids and they played great. All our weekly practices and game scenario situations paid off.

“Our offensive tactics were solid as we hit home runs, triples, doubles, lots of line-drive singles and executed text-book bunts. That’s what made me the proudest is they really honed in on everything we taught them and they knew what to do.”

In their final game the U14 Prospects took on Clearwater for the third time of the weekend.

“We’d played them and beat them twice before that, but in the bronze-medal game we met them again and wound up losing to them. They advanced and lost to Terrace, who were unreal. They had crazy strong pitchers.”

Not to be outdone, Liselle said U14 Prospects’ pitcher Kagan Russell was outstanding throughout the tournament.

“He kept us in there, along with our other pitchers Ryan [Rife] and Jackson [Altwasser]. Our defence was so strong.”

She said all in all the players worked tremendously well together as a team and had fun throughout the tournament.

“As coaches we are so proud of the team’s successes,” she said.

“We are happy representing Williams Lake bringing home a bronze medal.”

