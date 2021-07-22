Williams Lake locals cheer on hometown rugby Olympian Kayla Moleschi

Brendon Pritchard, from left, Sydney Pritchard, Benjamin Stupitch, Andrea Moleschi, Caren Poole-Pritchard, Tavis Stupitch, Todd Pritchard, Harrison Stupitch and Paxton Stupitch are excited to watch Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi who is off to compete with the Canada’s Women’s Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi is off to the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the Canada women’s national rugby sevens team.

Not only that, it’s the 30-year-old’s second time competing in the Olympics.

She was part of the women’s squad who won bronze in Rio 2016.

While she will be cheering from home alongside her husband Ron, Kayla’s mom Andrea Moleschi said words can barely express how proud she is of her girl.

“To go to one Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but to go to two is that much more exciting,” she said.

Caren Poole-Pritchard and her husband Todd Pritchard, who has coached Moleschi, had banners made up to honour Moleschi in 2016 and again in 2021.

Their daughter Sydney Pritchard met Moleschi in Grade 8 and became closer friends when they started playing rugby together in Grade 9. They went on to play together on the B.C. team.

“I’m her biggest fan, I’d say,” she said with a chuckle.

Recalling her experiences playing with Moleschi she described her as always being the workhorse of the team.

“Her first game with us was up at Ottoman. There was a kick off from the other team, she caught the ball and ran through like eight players and scored a try. First play of the game and her first time every playing rugby. She immediately took to it,” Sydney said.

The team’s first match-up is against Brazil July 28 and you can be certain Williams Lake will be watching.

“I love you Kayla. Go for the gold. Go for the gold girl,” said her mom.

READ MORE: Moleschi, Team Canada finish first at Emirates Invitational 7s

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune