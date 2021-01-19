Williams Lake Curling Club ends season amid pandemic uncertainty

WLCC will now look to the resumption of curling in the fall

Laura Ball (from left), Simone Groundwater and Steve Carpenter curling during the final bonspiel of the 2020 season, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With uncertainty regarding what the future holds surrounding gatherings and organized sporting events, the Williams Lake Curling Club has made the decision to cancel the rest of its 2020/21 season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With uncertainty regarding what the future holds surrounding gatherings and organized sporting events, the Williams Lake Curling Club has made the decision to cancel the rest of its 2020/21 season.

The WLCC executive made the decision Sunday, Jan. 17 to curtail the season early after much debate, considering the province’s current position regarding adult sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the club’s current financial situation.

Ken Hall, WLCC manager, said the executive and board of directors have planned for the closure of the rink and to refund some fees to members, while WLCC president Mike Pedersen will communicate with members regarding details for member refunds later this week.

“If we knew for sure we could get back to curling by the end of February we would have stayed open, but that’s very debatable at the moment,” Hall said.

“We had the heat turned down, the ice temperature up, but were still having to maintain the ice [even thought no one is playing] … our income is down, obviously, but we were healthy enough financially going into this that we’re not in any particular trouble but, undoubtedly, we will not have had a profitable season.”

Hall said the WLCC is now focusing its energy in moving forward as they look to the resumption of curling in the fall.

“Our members were really happy to be curling earlier in the season, and then very unhappy to not be curling, but I think by and large everybody understands the situation,” he said. “Nobody wanted to be a part of the problem. We want to be a part of the solution.”

Curling had been underway since October, however, provincial health restrictions from the beginning of December put a halt to all organized adult sporting leagues.

Hall noted while curling won’t be taking place, the facility will not be closed during regular business hours.

“I’ll be around on a regular basis, and if people need something they can contact me,” he said.

