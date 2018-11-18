Williams Lake Bantam Female T-wolves claw to silver at Kamloops rep tourney

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves brought home silver from the Kamloops Female Rep Tournament this weekend. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves captured silver Sunday following a nailbiter in the championship of the Kamloops Bantam Female Rep Tournament.

In the final, tied at 1-1 deep into the third frame, Williams Lake’s opponents, Kelowna, scored the game winner with five minutes left to play to seal the 2-1 victory in heartbreaking fashion for the lakecity squad.

Prior to entering Sunday’s final, Wililiams Lake finished its round robin with three wins and a loss.

Williams Lake was beaten in its first game, 2-0, by Kelowna, then rebounded for three straight wins: a 6-3 triumph over North Island, a 4-2 doubling of Kamloops and a 7-1 trouncing of Ridge Meadows.

The T-wolves return to Kelowna next weekend for a chance to exact some revenge over the Okanagan club in a pair of league games.

Williams Lake’s next tournament is slated for January.

