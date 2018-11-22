Will curling champ Cotter take to the rink in Quesnel?

The top rock sliders in British Columbia are angling to get the chance to play in the the provincial championships here in Quesnel early next year.

While Jim Cotter, from Vernon, has not officially qualified yet, the renowned curler’s hopes are up.

He has yet to play in Quesnel and is looking forward to hitting the ice in the Cariboo.

“When I first heard it was in Quesnel and they were combining the ladies’ and the men’s I thought that was exciting,” he says.

“We’re sort of used to having [the provincial championships] in more common centres and it just gets old and you don’t have a lot of people coming out to watch.

“I know in Quesnel there has been tons of ticket sales already and it should be some of the biggest crowds we’ve seen in a while.”

The upcoming provincial championships will be the first time both the Men’s and Women’s events will be held in the same place at the same time.

“I think it’s going to be great for communities that can host it,” he says. “You’re going to bring a lot of people in. Curlers, obviously, but also officials and fans and family members.

“There will be a lot more draws going on and a lot more games.”

Much of the event will be played at West Fraser Centre, the surface of which can differ considerably from a typical curling club’s, where much of the past B.C. provincial championships have ordinarily been held.

“It’s awesome,” he says of the chance to play on arena ice. “We’re played a ton on it over the last 10 years, so we love it.

“We’re excited to be in an arena because the crowd’s out there too and it adds a lot more excitement.”

The games will be held from January 29 to February 3, 2019.

Tickets are still available at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2019-bc-mens-and-womens-curling-championships-tickets-50759624403

